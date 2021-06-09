Last Updated:

Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Picture And Wishes Kanye West On His Birthday

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram story to share an old picture with Kanye West to wish him on his birthday. She kept the wish subtle amid his divorce with Kim.

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West celebrated his 44th birthday on June 8. Wishes from all over the world poured in for the Runaway singer. Recently, Kanye West's mother-in-law Kris Jenner took to her Instagram story to wish him. The picture appears to be from one of their outings where Kanye is seen wearing a silver glitter jacket with a white tee-shirt underneath and light blue jeans. Whereas Kris is dressed up in all black. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday #kanyewest!!". Check it out. 

On the other hand, Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian also took to her Instagram account to wish him. She shared a throwback picture of them with their children in the private jet. In the picture, Kim can be seen hugging North and also Saint. On the other hand, Kanye can be seen smiling while holding the youngest one in his lap. While sharing the picture, the makeup mogul wrote, "Happy Birthday Love U for Life! [balloon emoticon]". Have a look. 

More about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian 

The fans and avid followers of the couple were shocked when they announced their divorce. Kanye and Kim decided to split up due to "personal" issues ending their seven years of marriage. The rapper has recently filed for the joint custody of their children. The couple shares four children together - North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. The two were spending their time alone and have been this way for a long time. 

Earlier, in the finale episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim opened up on her marriage and she couldn't control her emotions. In the episode, Kim becomes very emotional whenever there is a mention of her divorce. The source close to E! revealed that the mogul is over her marriage but is upset with the fact that her children have to go through their parents' divorce. In the episode, she was seen talking about her old times with the rapper and she also called him a "good father".

