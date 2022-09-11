Kris Jenner Takes Lie Detector Test On Leak Of Kim Kardashian Sex Tape; Here's The Result

Socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian was part of headlines following her infamous 2007 sex tape scandal with then-boyfriend Ray J. Recently, Ray J accused Kim's mother Kris Jenner of having a role in releasing the tape. Clearing the air, Kris and her daughter Kylie Jenner recently appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, when they reacted to the accusation.

Kris Jenner undergoes a lie-detector test

During the show, James made Kris take a lie detector test. The host also asked a few questions to Kim's mother, one of them being about her involvement in releasing the SKIMS owner's sex tape. Replying to it, Kris said, "It’s ok, but no". The machine agreed with her, which suggested that she was speaking the truth. She then added, "Oh, I like that we cleared that up."

Earlier, in May, in a conversation with the Daily Mail, Ray J had alleged that the sex tape was a partnership between him, Kim and Kris Jenner.

He said, "Once I pitched the idea to her [Kim Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there." He further added that there was a contract for three sex tapes with a company and he never possessed the tape in the first place.

Ray J added, "For the remainder of my life, I’m going to live in my truth and not in the lie that’s been created by Kris Jenner and Kim. I will not let them do this to me anymore."

Another video shared by the Late Late Show had Kylie Jenner asking Kris if she is her favourite child among her, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian. To this, the 66-year-old replied, "Yes", soon after which she said, "I can’t go home now."