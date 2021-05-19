Kris Jenner Talks About Kardashians' Upcoming Venture With Disney As 'KUWTK' Ends

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending its long run on E! with the 20th season. Fans of the hit reality television series were sad with the news. But they can rejoice again as the Kardashian-Jenner family is moving to Disney-owned streaming service, Hulu with a new show. Now, Kris Jenner has opened up their next chapter.

Kris Jenner says partnering with Disney on their next chapter was a "no-brainer"

According to Deadline, the head of the family and a star of the show, Kris Jenner was called at the Disney Upfronts to promote the upcoming series. It is revealed that the famous family was open to "integrations and sponsorships" for the show. Talking about their venture, Jenner said that partnering with Disney was a "no-brainer," as they are huge Bachelor fans and she loves American Idol. She stated that Hulu is the "perfect place" for their new show since it’s where viewers can currently catch up with every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hulu feels like family to her and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms.

Kris Jenner didn't give any specific details about the untitled project. She called it the next chapter in their life. The actor mentioned that in the new show, the audiences will see them evolving as a family, fans want them to be who they are and since moment one, they have been emotionally invested in the show just like they are. Kris asserted that the fans will love seeing them continue the journey. She noted that she cannot say much about what’s coming but gave out a spoiler that they are going to look "fabulous" and everyone’s going to watch. The production of the series has already begun and it is eyed to air later this year.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has Kris, Caitlyn, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, with Kourtney, Kim, Rob, and Khloé Kardashian. The reality show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. Debuting in October 2007, it garnered much popularity over the years, making the cast famous around the world. It consists of 268 episodes, along with five additional specials.

IMAGE: KRISJENNER INSTAGRAM

