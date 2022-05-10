Kris Jenner Will Be In 'trouble' If She Gives Details Of Kourtney & Travis' Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker never shy away from expressing their love for each and are often spotted together on numerous occasions. The two have always managed to paint the town red with their mushy romance, leaving fans in awe of the couple.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021, and reportedly, their wedding plans are underway. Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters have remained tight-lipped about the duo's wedding affairs. Recently, Kris Jenner revealed that she will be in big 'trouble' if she shares any insights about her daughter's wedding.

Kris Jenner opens up on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

After dating for less than a year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged rings in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. Ever since their engagement happened, fans are eagerly waiting for the much-loved duo's wedding.

As per the reports of People, when Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner was asked about the wedding, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed that she has 'been sworn to secrecy' and will be in 'trouble' if she shares any details about the wedding. "If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!", she added.

The Safely co-founder further says that she is respecting her daughter's wishes of keeping the details of the wedding under wraps. Jenner said, "I'm just gonna sit in the background," she continued, "And not say a word because I don't want to get in trouble."

Kris Jenner wishes Kourtney Kardashian her birthday

On the account of Kourtney Kardashian's birthday, Kris Jenner took to her social media account and penned down an emotional note. Along with the note, the celeb mom shared some memorable moments from Kourtney's life and called her 'very special best friend.'

