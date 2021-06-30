Krishna Shroff Teases Fans With A Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Song 'Kinni Kinni Vaari'; Watch

Krishna Jackie Shroff took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to give fans a glimpse of her upcoming song titled Kinni Kinni Vaari. Krishna also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna Shroff shared a short video from her upcoming music video Kinni Kinni Vaari. In the video, Shroff can be seen showing off her stunning moves that are truly unmissable. The scenes consisted of her throwing papers in the air, screaming on the phone, working out, and more. She donned a black suit consisting of a coat, pants, and bralette. One can also hear the peppy track in the background. Along with the video, she also penned a note that read, “#Teaser is here! Coming soon... @bgbngmusic #KinniKinniVaari #KKV”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Krishna Shroff shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the actor’s performance, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Boss lady”. Another user wrote, “Ek number madam”. Some of the users also commented with many emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff's sister, is an avid social media user, and her Instagram feed is dedicated to fitness, travel, and lifestyle. Krishna took to social media on Tuesday, June 29, to share a few photos of herself looking stunning in an all-black ensemble. In the caption, she also hinted at a debut music video.

Krishna took to Instagram and wrote, "Not your babe." She then tagged the record label Big Bang Music in the caption, followed by "#KinniKinniVaari" and "#KKV". Krishna is seen in the photos wearing a black bralette with matching black pants and posing for the camera in various ways to show off her toned physique. In the most recent photo, Krishna is wearing a black blazer over her outfit and sitting at a desk, writing something. Take a look.

Image: Krishna Shroff Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.