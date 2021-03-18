Kristen Bell Adopts A Three-legged Rescue Dog Named Whiskey; Shares Pictures On Instagram

Kristen Bell and her family are no strangers to having dogs around in the house. The Good Place actor is very much fond of the furry little things. In one of her earlier interviews, she said that she is a lazy mom to her pets, but not a bad one. She finds the animals like the kids she didn't birth, the actor had told People.

Five months ago, Kristen Bell's family lost their pet dog, Barbara, to an intestinal infection. The actor had taken to Instagram to share the updates with the fans. Barbara was with Kristen Bell's family for two years before she passed away.

Kristen Bell's latest addition to the family

Kristen Bell has adopted a pet rescue dog named Whiskey. The newest addition is a three-legged pooch. Kristen took to Instagram to introduce the newest member to her fans and followers. Kristen Bell's photos of her pet dog have received love and adorable comments from fellow actors and fans.

In the caption, Kristen mentioned, "Meet Whiskey! Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway? He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him. No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home".

Kristen posted three photos, each including the new pet pooch Whiskey. In the first photo, Whiskey is on Kristen's lap along with Kristen's other pet dog, Brother Frank. The next two photos are of Whiskey standing on its three legs. Kristen Bell's Instagram is filled to the brim with photos of her pets. She has been a strong advocate of adopting pets and treating them well.

Kristen Bell's upcoming projects

Kristen Bell is known for her roles in TV shows like The Good Place and Veronica Mars. She has also done voiceovers for several animated movies. Her upcoming projects include Queenpins alongside Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The movie is about two housewives who create a multi-million dollar coupon scam. She will also produce and give voice-over for Do, Re & Me, a pre-school animated musical series that will air on Prime Video. In addition to these, she will also narrate the titular character in HBO Max's Gossip Girl, an upcoming soft sequel to the 2007 hit sitcom of the same name.