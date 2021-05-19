Kristen Bell Reveals How She Used 'psychedelic Drugs' To Cure Depression

A number of film celebrities have raised their voices in order to create awareness about depression and how it affects the mental health of a person. Actor Kristen Bell has recently joined the list, as she spoke about going through the mental illness for a brief period during her recent interaction with Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali’s recent podcast, Hypochondriactor. The actor revealed that a book written by Michale Pollan informed her about the experimental usage of ‘psychedelic drugs’, which she eventually undertook to cure depression and heal from it.

Kristen Bell on using ‘psychedelic drugs’ to cure depression

Kristen referred to Pollan’s book titled How To Change Your Mind which was responsible for making up her mind to use the said medical drugs to cure her depression. She said that the book has explained in detail about an “underground academic community” that has done in-depth research on the usage of LSD and psilocybin to the extent of “healthy normal”. The actor also said that there are certain elements specifically in the two drugs that have a capacity of “more healing than anything else”. She also informed that she had tried psilocybin in the company of her husband Dax Shepard.

Psilocybin is the scientific term used for hallucinogenic mushrooms, which Bell had aimed to use for a long time. She eventually procured a few quality mushrooms and had made a decision to responsibly use them. The actor informed her husband of her desire to use it and told him that she had no intention to “party with it”. She also told him to talk to her while she was using it and he even took her to a walk in the neighbourhood, an experience she described as “lovely”.

Kristen also said that she has come far ahead on her journey to tackle depression, even though she experiences them in "waves". Kristen Bell is best known for starring in the popular TV show The Good Place. She also worked in other shows such as Gossip Girl, Veronica Mars, Parks and Recreation and many more. She will be next seen in the upcoming movie Molly and the Moon.

IMAGE: KRISTEN BELL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.