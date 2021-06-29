Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have always been honest about their relationship and have also been vocal in sharing troubles they have faced in their marriage. The Good Place actor recently appeared as a guest for the Tuesday, June 29 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in which she opened up about her marriage troubles and going to therapy for the same with guest host Chelsea Handler.

Kristen Bell spills the truth about going to therapy with husband Dax Shepard

According to E! News, in the preview footage of the talk show, Chelsea pointed out to Kristen that she has been open about going to therapy with her husband, and asked how the two balance their careers with their personal time. To this, Kristen told the comedian that at the beginning of the pandemic, they were at each other's throats, and then all the doors locked in their house (due to the lockdown), they had to stay inside when they realised that they need to get a handle on the annoyances.

Kristen and Dax Shepard have been married for seven years and share two kids - eight-year-old son Lincoln and six-year-old daughter Delta. She also told Chelsea that their therapist Harry, suggested the two of them see him in solo sessions which gave the couple a chance to work through things that annoy them about the other person. Elaborating on the same, the Bad Moms actor said, "He suggested we go to therapy separately, kinda so that we could talk s--t about each other".

She further continued that talking about each other in that way helped and it has turned out to be great. She also shared that they have been attending therapy for the last couple of months, and have sessions via Zoom every two weeks or so in which she complains about Dax. She said that Dax does the same and then the therapist will give him all the reasons as to why they are wrong. She concluded with "And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again."

A look at Kristen Bell's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kristen Bell was last seen in her fantasy-comedy television series The Good Place. The fourth and final season of the show wrapped up in 2020. She is all set to reprise her role as the narrator for the Gossip Girl reboot which will be releasing on July 8, 2021. Kristen will also be featuring in the comedy film Queenpins alongside Kirby Howell-Baptiste in which they will be playing the role of two housewives who run a multi-million dollar coupon scam.

IMAGE: KRISTEN BELL'S INSTAGRAM

