Kristen Stewart Opens Up On Her Wedding Plans; 'It'll Happen When It's Supposed To Happen'

The British Academy Film Award recipient, Kristen Stewart talked about her recently released film, Spencer, and even opened up about her wedding plans with her fiancee Dylan Meyer. When asked whether a wedding date had been decided during the CBS Sunday Morning broadcast, she stated that they haven’t set a date for it but that it'll happen when it's supposed to happen.

Kristen Stewart was last seen in the psychological drama film, Spencer, in which she was seen essaying the role of Princess Diana alongside many other prominent actors namely Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Alistair Gregory, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, Sean Harris as Royal Head Chef Darren McGrady, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, among others.

Kristen Stewart reveals planning a wedding is daunting

Kristen Stewart recently opened up about her wedding plans with her long-time fiancee Dylan Meyer and revealed that she doesn’t want to be engaged for around five years. She further stated that they do not have any wedding plans yet and added that it will surely happen when it is supposed to happen. When asked about whether they had begun planning their wedding, Stewart denied it and said that it was a daunting thing.

"it'll happen when it's supposed to happen. But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?", she stated.

During SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart revealed that she and Dylan were engaged and talked about getting married as well. “We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening.", she stated.

Kristen Stewart's upcoming projects

Kristen Stewart is currently gearing up for the release of her international horror film, Crimes of the Future, written and directed by David Cronenberg. The movie will also star Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser, Scott Speedman as Lang Daughtery, Léa Seydoux as Caprice, Don McKellar, Tanaya Beatty, Lihi Kornowski, Nadia Litz as Dani Router, Yorgos Karamihos as Brent Boss, and many more.

Image: AP