Kristen Stewart Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The 'Twilight' Star?

A still from Camp X-Ray
Kristen Stewart's birthday is right around the corner. The actor, who has been part of several iconic productions to date, is most notably known for her work as Bella Swan in the Twilight film series and Sabina Wilson in the 2019 version of Charlie's Angels. In order to celebrate Kristen Stewart's birthday, a quiz based on Kristen Stewart's movies, who is Kristen Stewart dating and various other pieces of Kristen Stewart's trivia has been curated. One can take the Kristen Stewart quiz below and find out how well do you truly know the Twilight actor.
a) 17
b) 16
c) 18
d) 19
a) Aries
b) Libra
c) Taurus
d) Virgo
a) Breaking Dawn
b) Underwater
c) Twilight
d) Charlie's Angels
a) Between US $40-50 Million
b) Between US $80-90 Million
c) Between US $70-80 Million
d) No official Information regarding her fortune has been revealed as yet.
a) Starlight Partners
b) Twilight Partners
c) Angel Films
d) Underwater Productions
a) Dyla Meyer
b) Dylan Meyer
c) Emma Stone
d) Emma Thorne
a) Kristen Stewart hasn't directed a film yet
b) 2010
c) 2019
d) 2017
a) 8
b) 9
c) 11
d) 17
a) Bongo
b) Guitar
c) The Ukulele
d) Saxophone
a) The Runaways
b) New Moon
c) Breaking Dawn
d) None of the above
a) Stuart: A life Backwords
b) The Thirteenth Year
c) High School Musical
d) The Christmas Sitters
a) Charlie's Angels (2019)
b) Underwater
c) Breaking Dawn
d) Snowwhite And The Huntsman
a) 2019
b) 2018
c) 2017
d) 2016
a) Happiest Season
b) Underwater
c) Hotel Artemis
d) Panic Room
a) Princess Diana Spencer
b) Marilyn Monroe
c) Judy Garland
d) Jean Seberg
