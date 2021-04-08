Kristen Stewart Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The 'Twilight' Star?

Kristen Stewart's birthday is right around the corner. The actor, who has been part of several iconic productions to date, is most notably known for her work as Bella Swan in the Twilight film series and Sabina Wilson in the 2019 version of Charlie's Angels. In order to celebrate Kristen Stewart's birthday, a quiz based on Kristen Stewart's movies, who is Kristen Stewart dating and various other pieces of Kristen Stewart's trivia has been curated. One can take the Kristen Stewart quiz below and find out how well do you truly know the Twilight actor.

Kristen Stewart quiz:

1) What was Kristen Stewart's age when the first Twilight movie made it to theatres?

a) 17

b) 16

c) 18

d) 19

2) What is Kristen Stewart's Zodiac sign?

a) Aries

b) Libra

c) Taurus

d) Virgo

3) One of Kristen Stewart's movies can be described as an aquatic thriller. Which one is it?

a) Breaking Dawn

b) Underwater

c) Twilight

d) Charlie's Angels

4) What is Kristen Stewart's Net worth estimated to be?

a) Between US $40-50 Million

b) Between US $80-90 Million

c) Between US $70-80 Million

d) No official Information regarding her fortune has been revealed as yet.

5) What is the name of Kristen Stewart's production house?

a) Starlight Partners

b) Twilight Partners

c) Angel Films

d) Underwater Productions

6) Who is Kristen Stewart dating currently?

a) Dyla Meyer

b) Dylan Meyer

c) Emma Stone

d) Emma Thorne

7) Which year saw Kristen Stewart making her directorial debut?

a) Kristen Stewart hasn't directed a film yet

b) 2010

c) 2019

d) 2017

8) At what age was Kristen Stweart discovered by a talent scout?

a) 8

b) 9

c) 11

d) 17

9) Kristen Stewart is a musician as well. What is her instrument of choice?

a) Bongo

b) Guitar

c) The Ukulele

d) Saxophone

10) Shortly after the release of Twilight, Kristen Stewart made her singing debut with two songs that were featured in one of her films. What was the name of that movie?

a) The Runaways

b) New Moon

c) Breaking Dawn

d) None of the above

11) Which one from the following list of Made for TV films does Kristen Stewart star in?

a) Stuart: A life Backwords

b) The Thirteenth Year

c) High School Musical

d) The Christmas Sitters

12) Which one from the following list of Kristen Stewart's movies star Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth as well?

a) Charlie's Angels (2019)

b) Underwater

c) Breaking Dawn

d) Snowwhite And The Huntsman

13) What was the year in which Kristen Stewart came out as bisexual?

a) 2019

b) 2018

c) 2017

d) 2016

14) Which one from the following list of films sees Kristen Stewart teaming up with Jodie Foster?

a) Happiest Season

b) Underwater

c) Hotel Artemis

d) Panic Room

15) Kristen Stewart will be soon be seen playing a popular public figure. What is the name of the figure in question?

a) Princess Diana Spencer

b) Marilyn Monroe

c) Judy Garland

d) Jean Seberg

DISCLAIMER: The above information regarding Kristen Stewart's Net Worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Answers: 1-d, 2-a, 3-b, 4-c, 5-a, 6-b, 7-d, 8-a, 9-b, 10-a, 11-b, 12-d, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a