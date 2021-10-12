Kristen Stewart Recalls Being 'extremely Nervous' Before Playing Role Of Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart, who will soon be seen in the movie Spencer and opened up about the anxiety she experienced before beginning the shoot of the movie. The actor said she was extremely nervous to step into the shoes of Princess Diana. The upcoming film follows Princess Diana (Stewart) as she navigates the holidays at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate while questioning her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) and contemplating whether to leave him or not.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the movie gives audiences a look at Princess Diana’s psychological turmoil as she starts analyzing her relationship with the Royal Family. The world premiere of Spencer took place on September 3, 2021, at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The film received critical acclaim, with particular praise for Stewart's performance.

Kristen Stewart recalls being nervous ahead of 'Spencer' shoot

Kristen Stewart in an interview with BBC spoke about how her anxiety and nerves affected her physically before she began the shoot for Spencer. She said, "I had TMJ [her jaw stayed shut] to the point where I was like, completely locked up. I was like, 'Huh, I guess I'm really nervous - I was really tripping out until we started." The Twilight actor in the same interview revealed that she did not have much knowledge about the Royal Family and hence she watched all the shows and interviews including the show Crown to enhance her knowledge.

She said, "I didn't have the most developed or defined relationship with the Royal Family in general. I didn't grow up following the sort of saga." Stewart added, "Obviously I do live on planet earth, and her impact was so immense and emotional, even for somebody who was seven when she passed away. I read everything, I wanted every photo... watched all the interviews that I could get my hands on. I watched The Crown, I watched every iteration of interpretation. I just tried to absorb her in an emotional and general way, and then trust the process, and expect her to show up."

Spencer also stars Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins in pivotal roles and is slated to release in the theatres on November 5, 2021. The official synopsis of the movie reads-

"December 1991. The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days."

(Image: Instagram/@kristexnstewart/@elledimitrov)