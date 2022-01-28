Kristen Stewart Recalls Special Gift Given By Nicole Kidman During 'Panic Room' Rehearsal

Panic Room is a 2002 American thriller film directed by David Fincher. The film stars Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart in the lead roles of mother and daughter respectively. But, it was initially Nicole Kidman who was originally slated to play protagonist Meg Altman. She even attended a few rehearsal sessions with Kristen Stewart.

While the rehearsals for Panic Room happened more than twenty years ago, the two stars still seem to get along well. Recently, the Snow White and the Huntsman actor went down memory lane and recalled a 'special gift' that Nicole Kidman gave her during the rehearsals of the film.

Nicole Kidman gave Kristen Stewart a Cute gift during Panic Room rehearsal

In Variety's 'Actors on Actors' segment, Kidman and Stewart reminisced the memories of rehearsing for Panic Room together. Kristen opened up on the sweet gesture of Nicole Kidman, who gifted her a set of walkie-talkies, during Christmas. Adding to which she says-

"We spent a couple of weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of it, because the way you treat kids is so telling. I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, “She’s one of my friends.” You gave me walkie-talkies for Christmas."

For the unversed, 2000's Panic Room marked one of the first major roles of Kristen's career. She was only 10 years old when she starred in the film. The plot of the thriller follows the journey of a mother and a daughter's struggle to survive a break-in by three intruders in their New York home. Although Jodie Foster starred in the film and was praised for her role in Panic Room, the part was initially given to Nicole Kidman. She also attended many rehearsal sessions for the film but, unfortunately, she was forced to walk out of the film due to her injury.

Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman's upcoming projects

Kristen Stewart is currently gearing up for the release of her international horror film, Crimes of the Future, written and directed by David Cronenberg. The movie will also star Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser, Scott Speedman as Lang Daughtery, Léa Seydoux as Caprice, Don McKellar, Tanaya Beatty, Lihi Kornowski, Nadia Litz as Dani Router, Yorgos Karamihos as Brent Boss, and many more.

On the other hand, Nicole Kidman was last seen in Being the Ricardos that received a lot of love from the audience. She will next appear in the films The Northman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

