Kristen Stewart Reveals How Diana Influenced Her Life: 'Can't Stop Thinking About Her'

Kristen Stewart would soon appear onscreen as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer. Kristen has worked hard to do justice to the role in the biopic, which ultimately left a huge impact on her life. The Twilight actor recently opened up about how playing Diana influenced her life and why she cannot stop thinking about her.

Kristen Stewart reveals how Diana influenced her life

Kristen Stewart recently appeared in an interview with El Paso Inc to chat about the upcoming Pablo Larrain's directorial Spencer. During the chat, Kristen admitted that Diana has highly influenced her life as she means a lot to her. However, it was hard for the Panic Room actor to relate to the character as she always lived in LA. In the interview, Kristen told the outlet that before beginning her work on Spencer, Diana's story was not in her mind's forefront as she has always lived miles away from England. However, Kristen further admitted she could not stop thinking about Diana, even after wrapping up her shoot for the film. She said she would keep thinking about what must be going on in Diana's mind as she consumed almost every interview and every article written about her.

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Spencer is one of the most anticipated upcoming Kristen Stewart's movies. In January 2021, Kristen's first look from the film was revealed. An Instagram page named Neonrated revealed the look of Kristen and wrote, "Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER.". Take a look at Kristen Stewart dressed as Princess Diana.

Details about Spencer

Spencer would focus on one weekend of Princess Diana's life in which she attends Christmas holiday at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Over the weekend, Princess Diana makes her final decision of leaving Prince Charles. Kristen Stewart, earlier in an interview, revealed that Spencer revolves around the pivotal turning point in Diana's life. Spencer was Diana's family name before she married Prince Charles. Spencer release date has not been specified yet. However, as per Variety, the film is expected to release in the fall of 2021.

IMAGE: NEON'S INSTAGRAM

