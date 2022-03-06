Kristen Stewart, who stunned fans with her acting prowess in the film Spencer, recently received the American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee received the latest accolade from none other than her Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Charlize Theron. The event saw Kristen talk about her career trajectory, her pre Twilight fame as well as her upcoming directorial stint.

She quipped that she's trying to put a movie together as of now, and is 'very excited' about it. Teasing the project, she also said that she can't tell 'everything to everyone all at once'. For the unversed, Variety had earlier reported that Stewart is working on adapting the memoir The Chronology of Water.

Kristen Stewart talks about her directorial venture at the American Riviera Awards

As per Entertainment Tonight, Stewart said, "I'm trying to put a movie together right now" and further added, "I have a couple balls in the air. I'll tease you with that, but I'm very excited. The worst thing is when you can't tell everything to everyone all at once."

While presenting the award to Kristen, Charlize introduced the former with overwhelming praises and quipped that Spencer has been her favourite work of Stewart. "It's been so fun to watch the trajectory of your career ... Your most recent film, Spencer, I have to say is my favourite work of yours to date. It’s not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart-wrenching way." Theron said. Stewart's honour also included clips from her famous works throughout her career including Panic Room, Personal Shopper, Happiest Season and Twilight.

Right before being presented with the award, Kristen sat down with Indiewire's Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson about her career trajectory and spoke about the moment she realised she was famous. She said, "Two days before Twilight came out, I remember I was sitting on my porch with my dog and I got papped for the first time" and added, "I look back on that moment with fondness".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KRISTEXNSTEWART)