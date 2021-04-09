Kristen Stewart's Birthday: Here Are Some Of Her Most Notable Films And Performances

Kristen Stewart, who is widely known for playing Bella Swan in Twilight, never stops experimenting with various film genres, from thrillers, dramas to comedies, and she continues to challenge herself with a variety of projects. She was the first American female actor to receive a César at the age of 25. On Kristen Stewart's birthday let's take a look at some of her best performances.

Kristen Stewart's best movies and performances

Equals

In a futuristic world where human feelings have been eradicated in order to prevent conflicts and violence, Equals combines science fiction and romance. As Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult's characters grow feelings for each other, the world is turned upside down. Despite its intriguing plot, the acting is the only redeeming feature of this film. Kristen perfectly captures her character's bewilderment and loss as, for no apparent reason, she starts to feel emotions for the first time. Kristen depicts an excellent incremental transition from an unemotional person to an enamoured human being.

Still Alice

Julianne Moore is such a talented actor that she can absolutely make less seasoned actors seem inept, but Kristen Stewart in Still Alice was not one of them. Kristen's captivating performance, on the other hand, stands out as one that complements Julianne's already intense performance. Kristen plays one of Juliane Moore's children in the film, who portrays a professor who learns she has Alzheimer's disease. Kristen's performance is both subtle and strong.

Welcome To The Rileys

Kristen plays a financially strapped stripper in Welcome To The Rileys, and her life is turned upside down when she encounters an older man. Unlike most of the guys she meets, he is polite and offers to help her out. Kristen effectively captures the stripper's internal struggle between her self-destructiveness and ability to drive others away, as well as her desire for a better life.

The Runaways

The Runaways is based on the true tale of the same-named rock girl band, which was formed by Cherrie and Joan Jett, who is portrayed by none other than Kristen Stewart. The two singers were just adolescents with big dreams and a little naivety when they set out into the world. The film examines the difficulties of achieving success at such a young age, as well as the usual tensions and challenges that the band faces. Kristen has a dark appearance, a different stance, and a raspy voice that make her unrecognisable. Kristen is an ideal Joan Jett, exemplifying her passionate and enthusiastic spirit.

Panic Room

Even though Panic Room isn't one of David Fincher's most well-known films, it's still an exciting film with equally spectacular performances. Kristen became Jodie Foster's protégé after starring alongside her in this film when she was just 12 years old. In the film, Kristen plays Jodie's daughter, and the two of them are trapped in a panic room after a group of unidentified men break into their house. Kristen and Jodie form a formidable mother-daughter bond that heightens the danger and intensity of the plot.

Speak

Kristen, who was only 14 years old, gave one of the most powerful performances of her career in Speak. The actor portrays an introverted high school student coping with the effects of a traumatic event. As a result of her trauma, she has become estranged from her peers and has withdrawn into her own shell, refusing to speak about it.

Lizzie

Lizzie is a 19th-century drama about a woman who finds love with a maid, played by Kristen, despite her strict and traditional father. Lizzie's life is disrupted by the alien feeling of their lesbian relationship, and she finds herself involved in a murder alongside her female love. Although Lizzie is not Kristen's first LGBT+ position, it is the most elusive and unexpected in that regard.

Café Society

In Woody Allen's Café Society, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg collaborated for the third time. While the film may not have lived up to much of its standards, Kristen definitely did, with several reviewers saying that her performance is the film's saving grace.

Clouds Of Sils Maria

Kristen Stewart created headlines when she received the César Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Clouds Of Sils Maria. She became the first American actor to receive the accolade. The film revolves around a middle-aged actor who develops an emotional bond with her personal assistant, Kristen, while also questioning her feelings for a young actor who plays her love interest in a film.

Personal Shopper

Personal Shopper is a psychological thriller about a young woman who has an unexplainable spiritual bond with her deceased brother and embarks on a mystical journey in order to interact with him. Because of Kristen's acting abilities, the protagonist is not only someone we can cheer for, but also someone everyone can relate to. Kristen has an uncanny ability to immerse us in the protagonist's life and worldview, making us feel as if we are investigating and unravelling mysteries alongside her.

Promo Image Source: A still from Lizzie