Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Based 'Spencer' Drops Trailer & First Look At CinemaCon

Neon's CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday, August 25, showed the first look at the trailer and an extended clip for Kristen Stewart's upcoming film Spencer. Spencer is a biopic based on Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart in the lead role. The film is slated to premiere soon at the Venice Film Festival on September 3, and will then premiere at TIFF.

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' drops trailer at CinemaCon

According to Deadline, the Kristen Stewart-starrer Spencer recently dropped the trailer and some extended footage at CinemaCon. The film has received much attention upon Stewart's casting, who last starred in Venice playing another real-life woman in 2019’s Seberg. However, according to reports, Stewart's accent in this particular film is 'pitch perfect'.

In addition to the trailer, here's another look at Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana which was also released on Wednesday.

About the trailer of 'Spencer' starring Kristen Stewart

The trailer for Spencer begins with the arrival of the royals at Sandringham for their traditional Christmas weekend. Princess Diana a.k.a. Stewart is stressed out in the bathroom as she's called to the table. Another scene shows Diana strutting down a hallway while she's dressed in a silver gown while posing for a family portrait.

The trailer also features Diana, Princess of Wales being snapped by the paparazzi along with some private moments where she can be seen dancing and running across the estate grounds. The production house also showed viewers extended footage, which featured Princess Diana and Prince Charles discussing the media's scrutiny upon their couple.

At one point Diana says, "If they’re circling, it seems they’re circling just me," to which Charles responds, "Perhaps that’s because I always take care to close my curtains."

The footage shows a heated exchange between the ex-royal couple which goes somewhat like this -

Charles: There has to be two of you. There’s two of me… The real one and the one they take pictures of… We are given a task… But you have to be able to make your body do things you hate.

Diana: That you hate?

Charles: Yes… For the country, the people. They don’t want us to be people. That’s how it is. I’m sorry, I thought you knew.

The trailer shows the squable across a snooker table where the couple also talking about their son's taking up shooting outside, as well as her wardrobe. The scene ultimately ends with Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana looking slightly irritated with her husband who doesn't seem to understand her.

