Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' On Princess Diana To Premiere At Venice Film Festival

One of the highly anticipated movies, Spencer, featuring Kristen Stewart is all set to make its premiere in a competition at the Venice Film Festival. The drama movie depicting a tumultuous incident in the life of People's Princess Diana is directed by Pablo Larraín. Check out the exciting news about the forthcoming movie and its release date.

Kristen Stewart's Spencer to debut in Venice

According to the reports from Variety, Kristen Stewart's highly awaited drama has made its way to the Venice Film Festival where it will be debuted in a competition. The Twilight actress will be seen portraying the pivotal role of Princess Diana in the movie. Her looks from the movie released on the internet had quickly gone viral as fans were excited to see the young actress in a critical role.

What is Spencer about?

The movie will follow an event that took place in the life of one of the most controversial British Royal Princess Diana and her husband Prince Charles. Set in the early 90s, the movie will depict the weekend Princess Diana decided to confront Prince Charles about his affairs and end the marriage, therefore, veering off the path of becoming the queen one day. The movie will show the time Princess was spending the Christmas holiday with the Royal family in Sandringham estate in Norfolk when she took the critical decision.

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana

The young actress who was famous for playing the role of Bella in the popular teen franchise Twilight spoke to InStyle about her experience while filming the movie. Admitting to being the most excited to play the role, the actress revealed that she had the most difficult time while getting the accent right for the role. Knowing Princess Diana's popularity, she was intimidated for getting every quirk of the beloved princess right.

The actress also did her research before playing the role and stated that Princess Diana's story was the saddest to have existed. Stewart also wanted to embody her character rather than just playing the role. Director of Pablo Larraín addressed the fans' doubt about whether Stewart would manage to pull off the role, he told Deadline that the young actress possessed a mysterious quality that was apt for the movie's settings and reassured the fans about the actor's stellar acting skills.

