Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo Reunite For Disney Live-action Film On Cinderella’s Stepsisters

Cinderella is one of the most famous fictional characters by Disney. There have been several movies based on the Disney Princess. But the company is now seeing to take a different path as they are developing a movie on Cinderella’s evil stepsisters.

Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo join Disney's live-action film

Deadline has reported that Oscar-nominated writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will reunite on their first adventure with Disney on a live-action tentatively called Cinderella’s Evil Stepsisters. It is currently unknown if the two actors would also appear in the movie, as it is in the early stages. There are also reports that even though they were to star in the film once it moves ahead, it would not be as the lead stepsisters as the plan is for them to be played by younger actors.

The upcoming project is a fairytale musical comedy that re-imagines the Cinderella classic from the point of view of her infamous evil stepsisters. Spanning their early childhood through the marriage of their universally beloved stepsister and beyond, it follows Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine as they struggle to uphold their family’s legacy. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are currently co-writing the untitled movie. Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell from Gloria Sanchez Productions will produce this one.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s partnership goes all the way back to their school days at Groundlings Theatre & School, which they both attended. Their friendship led to them co-writing the script for Bridesmaids, which was a massive hit and earned the duo their first Oscar nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category. Wiig and Mumolo teamed up again a decade later for Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, which released on-demand in February. It reportedly performed well and was praised by the viewers.

The untitled Cinderella’s stepsisters project is another addition to Disney’s list of upcoming films focusing on the antagonists. The company’s Cruella de Vil movie Cruella starring Academy Award-winner Emma Stone arrives in May, in theatres and on Disney+ premiere access with additional charges. The studio is also working on Gaston and LeFou, a Beauty and the Beast prequel TV series for their streaming platform with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles.