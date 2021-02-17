Kristen Wiig Subtly Reveals The Names Of Her Twins Babies In Movie Credits

American actor Kristen Wiig is on cloud nine since the arrival of her twins in 2020. She welcomed her children via surrogacy. Kristen and her partner Avi Rothman had been private about their twins, keeping them away from the limelight for almost a year. She has now revealed their names in the most unique way possible. She has revealed their names through her film Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

Kristen Wiig's twins' names revealed?

According to a report by Buzzfeed, in the special credits section of the movie Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Kristen extended her thanks to "Avi, Luna and Shiloh". While Avi refers to Avi Rothman, it is being speculated that the other two names belong to their twins. Her co-star Anni Mumolo also mentioned Luna and Shiloh in the "special thanks" section. Kristen has not confirmed the names yet.

In an exclusive interview with ET Online, Kristen has revealed what it feels like to be a new mom. She said that being in the business she makes a lot of decisions on her own but now she does not want to think about her only. Kristen also added that it feels amazing to take care of the two little children, she also feels a sense of relaxation which most parents do not associate with raising infants.

Kristen and Avi have been together for five years now. They started trying for children three years ago. Their efforts also include several attempts at IVF through a surrogate. She has been very vocal about her struggle to conceive a child in order to help and inform other women who are going through the same.

Kristen Wiig’s latest movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar got a theatrical release in the United States on February 12, 2021. It is directed by Josh Greenbaum and stars Wiig and Annie Mumolo in lead roles while Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr featured in supporting roles. The plot of the film revolves around two best friends who set out on a trip to Florida but find themselves entangled in the middle of a villain’s plot to kill everyone in the town. Kristen also starred in the DC superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 alongside Gal Gadot, last year. She played the character of Cheetah, the supervillain in the film.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer

