Kristen Wiig Surprises All As She Welcomes Twins With Fiance Avi Rothman: Reports

This comes as a major surprise, but comedian and actor Kristen Wiig has reportedly welcomed twins with her fiance Avi Rothman. According to an exclusive from US Weekly, the couple welcomed the babies 'earlier this year'. She has not made any official comment regarding having children yet.

According to a media portal's report, the engaged couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy. But Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman are yet to release any official statement about their twins. However, many fans were speculating about the possibility of Wiig having children after her appearance on SNL when she said that she was preparing to be a mom herself.

Fans have been speculating about Kristen Wiig’s pregnancy for quite some time now. It all started when she was a guest host on Saturday Night Live. During her special monologue for Mother’s Day, she dropped a major hint about becoming a mother herself. During her monologue, Kristen thanked her mother for preparing her to be a mom herself.

Apart from keeping her baby news under wraps, Kristen Wiig is also tight-lipped regarding her personal life. The comedian-turned-actor has known her fiancé Avi Rothman since her theatre days in Los Angeles. Rotham is an actor himself and has starred in Ghostbusters. He has also directed the short film Bunion, which premiered at the WILDsound Film Festival in 2015. Before dating Kristen Wiig, he was married to actor Hayes Hargrove. Their marriage lasted from 2005 to 2009.

Kristen Wiig was first spotted with Avi Rothman in 2016. But the couple has since then tried to stay away from the spotlight. They even went on a trip to Hawaii together that confirmed that the two were dating. On the professional front, Kristen Wiig will be soon seen on the big screen in the movie Wonder Woman 1984. In this superhero film, Wiig will be playing the role of Barbara Minerva/ Cheetah. The Wonder Woman 1984 team has made sure to keep interesting details about Kristen Wiig's role under wraps until the film hits the theatres.

