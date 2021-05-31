Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler's Divorce Is Taking Its Time To Finalise; Read Why

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their separation in April 2020, after seven years of marriage. The couple has three children together. Their divorce is not yet finalised because of certain "complications" in the proceedings. The couple has also remained tight-lipped regarding the details of their divorce and division of assets.

A look at Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce

Kristin and Jay announced their separation in April 2020 and the couple has been living separately since. According to E! Online, Kristin and Jay are currently discussing the division of their assets and her company Uncommon James is a matter of concern. Kristin's company is "considered a marital asset" because "it was created during the marriage" and both parties have shown interest in the same. The company's value will be determined and then the division and the percentage will be determined between the couple.

Kristin's attorney Rose Palermo commented that there is no delay in the procedure and that it is "proceeding according to the schedule the court set out". The couple came to a joint custody agreement regarding the welfare of their three toddlers. The children will share their time with the two throughout the year. Holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas will be alternated by the parents.

Kristin opens up about her divorce from Jay Cutler

In September 2020, Kristin opened up to People Magazine about her relationship with Jay Cutler and the reason for the divorce. She said that she used to find it amusing that people called her and Jay's relationship as "couple goals". She also mentioned that the couple tried "really, really hard" for "years and years". She also added that her divorce from Jay Cutler is "the hardest decision" she has ever made.

In her interview with Mr Warburton Magazine, she revealed that co-parenting "has its challenges" but they are navigating the course in the best way they know. Kristin further added that she wants their children to see the united front of their parents. She also said that he is their father and the children need to see this from her too.

