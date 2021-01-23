Kristin Cavallari, Ex-husband Jay Cutler's Similar Post Sparks Rumours Of Their Patch Up

Kristin Cavallari is a well-known American actor, fashion designer as well as a TV presenter who got married to an American football player, Jay Cutler, in 2013. The couple later announced their divorce in 2020 and when recently they posted a picture together on social media, many of their fans speculated that they might be patching things up between them. Let’s take a look at Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram post and see what she shared that caught the eye of her fans.

Are Kristen and Jay back together?

Kristin Cavallari recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this picture in which she can be seen standing and posing with her ex-husband Jay Cutler. Kristin can be seen wearing a cool white tank top with a knot tied up on the waist while Jay Cutler can be seen in a black and white checkered t-shirt.

In the caption, she added how the world was full of users and added ‘10 years’ ‘can’t break it’ next to it. As she posted this picture, fans came to know that Jay Cutler also shared the same photo on his Instagram handle with the same caption as that of Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram post. It only took a while for the fans to know that they had posted the same picture and began commenting under the post. Many of the celebrity friends of Kristin took to her Instagram handle and stated how there was a calmness in the Nashville air that night and addressed them as ‘lovies’.

Many others commented on how confused they were to see the picture but still loved to see them together. Some of them complimented both of them and even urged them to get back together. Some of the fans even speculated that they would be coming back in their famous reality tv series, Very Cavallari. Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Instagram photo.

Also Read Kim So Hyun Becomes The Youngest South Korean Actress To Cross 10M Followers On Instagram

Also Read Sunny Leone Shares Photo On Instagram, Imparts Lesson On 'control Power'

Kristin Cavallari’s onscreen appearances

Some of Kristin Cavallari’s on-screen appearances in movies and shows include Veronica Mars, Fingerprints, National Lampoon's Van Wilder: Freshman Year, Spring Breakdown, The Middle, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, RuPaul's Drag Race, Dancing with the Stars, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, The Hills and a few others.

Also Read Reese Witherspoon Posts Photo With Son On Instagram, Fans Call Them 'twins'

Also Read Joel Kinnaman Does His Interview In Boxers, Shares Video On Instagram

Image Source- Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.