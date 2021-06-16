Kristin Cavallari Is "thankful" For Being Able To Spend Time With Her Kids Amid Divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's relationship that spanned ten years ended in April 2020 and the two have filed for a divorce. Their divorce is taking a lot of time to finalise as there are assets that still need to be divided. But the couple has been dedicated to co-parenting their 3 children, Camdon, Jaxon, Saylor and recently opened up on the subject of the children's custody arrangement between the two.

Kristin Cavallari's divorce and her custodial arrangement

In a recent interview with Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons, the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County star revealed that she has been enjoying everything that has come with the custody arrangement. She said that the former couple alternates weeks on which they can have their children. She said that she does nothing else and focuses on the kids on her weeks and she also is free to do what she likes, work and spend time with her friends on the week when she does not have kids over.

She also admitted to being "thankful" for the situation and now feels like she is "living in the moment" after a long time of feeling like she wasn't.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's relationship

The former couple met in 2010 through a common friend and in her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels, the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County star wrote, "We balanced each other out nicely. Me being very outgoing, and Jay being more reserved." The two starred together in Cavallari's own reality show, Very Cavallari as well. Kristin Cavallari's divorce came as a shock to the world as the couple had been together for a decade.

She has mentioned several times that her divorce with Jay Cutler was a really tough decision for her. In an interview with People Magazine, she had mentioned how the couple had tried to get past their issues for many years but nothing changed. She had added that they became different people over the years and "grew up." Kristin was 23 when she met Jay.

Currently, the 34-year-old mom is enjoying her vacation with her children in Cabo.

IMAGE: KRISTIN CAVALLARI'S INSTAGRAM

