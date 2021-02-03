Kristina Cavallari Sends Valentine's Day Note To J; Fans Wonder If It Is For Ex Jay Cutler

Kristina Cavallari has a sweet Valentines Day message for someone who goes by the name 'J'. As Valentines Day is approaching, the Uncommon James founder Kristina Cavallari posted a story on Instagram sharing a Valentines Day Note. Scroll on to see what the note said.

Also Read: Was Kristin Cavallari's Brother Michael Cavallari's Death A Suicide?

Kristina Cavallari's Instagram Story

Kristina Cavallari's photo on Instagram comprised of a Valentines Day note. The letter read "Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year,". "I want tequila, a beach and [a] secret rose candle at Uncommon James. XOXO, KC." The story was posted on 2nd February 2021. The note added, "PS. T minus 12 days. You've got this." Check out her post below;

On seeing the letter posted on Kristina Cavallari's Instagram is addressed to J, fans immediately thought of Kristin's ex-husband and director Jay Cutler. And while some fans hope that the letter is a sign of a possible reconciliation, a source recently shared with E! News that they aren't getting back together. The source further stated that Kristina Cavallari and Jay Cutler are just friends and they both are single. Though they have no plans of getting back together, they will always have each other's back.

Also Read: Southern Charm Reunion: Craig Conover Accuses Madison Of Cheating, Calls Her Home Wrecker

Kristina Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Kristina and Jay decided to split in August 2020. The couple spent a decade together and have three kids - Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 5. Both of them are on friendly terms and are co-parenting their children together. Kristina recently posted about his relationship with ex-husband. She said that they share a special bond that cannot be broken with the caption, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."

Also Read: Kristin Cavallari, Ex-husband Jay Cutler's Similar Post Sparks Rumours Of Their Patch Up

Jeff Dye's Take on Kristina Cavallari's Photos

Post her split with ex-beau Jay, Kristina is seen spending her time with comedian Jeff Dye. In fact, Jeff decided to post his own take on the Valentines Day note template posted by Kristina. His letter read, "Dear K, you can skip the distance this year," he wrote using Uncommon James' template. "I want drinks, dancing and you from Uncommon James. XOXO, Jeffy." Check out his note below:

Also Read: Kristin Cavallari And Jeff Dye Spotted On A Romantic Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.