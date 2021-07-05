Kuldip Rae Singh: Legacy Of 21-yr-old 'Kashmiri Crooner' Who Took 1950s Hollywood By Storm

As Hollywood celebrates the identity of being recognised for its inclusivity today, it wasn't always the case. When the world cheered for Indian-origin celebrities like Aziz Ansari, Russel Peters and social media influencer Lilly Singh taking the world stage to host an esteemed late-night talk show on NBC, it is no doubt a phenomenal step forward for people of colour everywhere, but it calls to notice the other heroes we may have forgotten with time. And Kuldip Rae Singh is one such example.

The legend of Kuldip Rae Singh

Kuldip Rae Singh, a singing sensation from Kashmir who almost made it big in the 50s in Hollywood-to put it mildly faced unfair representation and limelight in the American entertainment landscape. In 1956, 21-year-old Kuldip Rae Singh appeared on Groucho Marx's hit TV show 'You Bet Your Life' and sang a breath-taking rendition of 'A Woman in Love' by Guys and Dolls. With his undeniable charisma, slick hairstyle and quick wit, it seemed like there was no stopping Kuldip from taking Hollywood by storm.

However, Kuldip's brown skin was a barrier in Hollywood and despite his staggering odds, he came close to breaking into mainstream success with his incredible performance and persona on national television. He even went on to record a single "Cool Dip", his effusive charm was flowing and talent opened doors, but somehow it still wasn't enough.

Who is Kuldip Rae Singh?

21-year-old medical student Kuldip was originally from Kashmir who aspired to a Rock and Roller career. His appearance in the show-You Bet Your Life was so popular, he was asked to return again a few episodes later. Popularly called the 'East Indian Warbler' or the 'Crooner from Kashmir', the 21-year-old won a massive fan following for his smooth ballads and dashing good looks.

Kuldip, who was the son of an international lawyer, landed in the US to take up a medical degree course at UCLA in 1956. And by sheer coincidence, had landed a spot on the hit 'You Bet Your Life' show owing to his "intriguing accent". Series of racist and condescending remarks were hurled at him during his appearance on the show, the host Groucho Marx actually asked him if he reached America "on a camel", to which Kuldip amusingly replied, 'I did, halfway, but the other half I had to take a boat. You know they (camels) don't swim.'

It was then that Marx questioned him about his talents and Kuldip broke out with a stunning rendition of Elvis Presley's 'A Woman in Love' and became an overnight sensation. As he began making headlines soon after his appearance on the show, he was flooded with offers from recording houses and film studios, fan letters and marriage proposals-at one point over 8,000, Kuldip noted in an interview. His popularity grew by leaps and bounds and even had fan clubs across the country.

Kuldip Rae Singh's brush with US immigration authorities

Kuldip's overnight growth was enjoyed by all, except the US Immigration and Naturalisation Services, who led an investigation into his student visa and declared at the end of the probe that Kuldip will be deported barely weeks after his first appearance on TV. Their justification was Kuldip had a student visa but hadn't been attending classes for four weeks (the time he had spent filming shows, singles and giving interviews). The agency's witch-hunt pushed Kuldip out of the USA and into Mexico where he briefly appeared on television shows but was soon stereotyped for "oriental roles" and as the "son of Aladdin".

Kuldip becomes a sensation in Spain

A few years later, in the 1960s, Kuldip Rae Singh was spotted in Spain to complete his medical studies, where a also revived his singing career. He settled down in Spain continued exercising his passion for music on the side with every little break he received. Although he never quite reached the stardom that once could have been his, had the immigration authorities not targeted him, he did find relatively greater fame in Spain.

In 1964, Kuldip who had recently then resumed his career as a singer, recording a series of seven singles with the Hispavox label in Spanish was now marketed by just his first name, and on album sleeves, he often appeared in a turban. His 60s output was a far cry from his earlier recordings-melodious ballads to rhythms and baroque textures of 60s-era pop. His recordings included a dramatic Spanish cover of the James Bond theme “Goldfinger,” as well as renditions of “The Ballad of the Green Berets” and “Spanish Eyes.” On that same recording, Singh included “El Salvaje,” a Spanish cover of “Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahen” from the 1961 Hindi film Junglee.

Segregation in the US

Kuldip Rae Singh attained the limelight in the US in the 1950s when the country was deeply segregated and divided by racial tensions. Segregation was an era in US politics that ensure all coloured people were forced to use different public facilities and not mix with white folks. Facilities such as housing, medical care, education, employment, and transportation in the United States were split along racial lines. The term mainly refers to the legally or socially enforced separation of African Americans from whites, however, it was also used with regard to the separation of other ethnic minorities from majority mainstream communities.

While mainly referring to the physical separation and provision of separate facilities, it also referred to other manifestations such as prohibitions against interracial marriage (enforced with anti-miscegenation laws), and the separation of roles within an institution. Notably, in the United States Armed Forces up until 1948, black units were typically separated from white units, despite having been forced to enrol and fight two world wars for a nation that continued to discriminate against its population based on colour.

