Kumail Nanjiani Expresses Concerns Over Rising COVD-19 Cases In US

Kumail Nanjiani is a leading comedian and actor in Hollywood. Kumail is also a screenwriter and makes podcasts as well. He is known for his role in the comedy series Silicon Valley which premiered on HBO. Recently, the comedian-actor expressed his concerns over the rising tally of coronavirus cases in USA on Twitter.

Kumail Nanjiani raises concerns about the pandemic

Kumail Nanjiani took to Twitter to express his concerns over how the coronavirus cases have kept rising in the United States and the concerned authorities have not taken measures to prevent it. He said that there is a huge spike in the coronavirus cases in USA and the authorities are blaming the citizens.

His tweet read, “I’m sorry. I’m generally a very optimistic person & have fought to keep positive these last few months. But today is hard." He further added, "We are heading into a massive Covid spike & the people who are supposed to protect us are doing nothing & blaming us for being concerned”.

I’m sorry. I’m generally a very optimistic person & have fought to keep positive these last few months. But today is hard. We are heading into a massive Covid spike & the people who are supposed to protect us are doing nothing & blaming us for being concerned. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

He also stated that his wife Emily Gordon is in the high-risk group and the couple has been in quarantine for over eight months now. He also added that he has had sleepless nights thinking what if his wife gets sick. He also expressed concerns over the death toll due to COVID-19 and how many people lost their jobs because of it.

We’ve been in quarantine for 8 months because my wife is in a high risk group. We feel let down by our country. But it’s not about us. We’re the lucky ones. Over 226,000 people have died. That’s so many families destroyed. People have lost their homes, their jobs. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

And this was all preventable. I look at the Covid cases & deaths in other countries & it feels like they’re in another world. Are they dealing with the same disease we are? I guess that’s the difference. They’re dealing with it. We’re not. We politicized every suppression effort. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

He further added, “And this was all preventable. I look at the Covid cases & deaths in other countries & it feels like they’re in another world. Are they dealing with the same disease we are? I guess that’s the difference. They’re dealing with it. We’re not. We politicized every suppression effort”.

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordan have started a podcast titled Staying In with Emily & Kumail. In this podcast, they share the details of their quarantine life together. They are also raising funds for various organisations that are helping those are severely affected by the pandemic.

Kumail Nanjiani was last seen in the 2020 romantic movie The Lovebirds. The film also starred Issa Ray, Paul Sparks and Anna Camp. He is next going to be seen in the Marvel superhero movie titled Eternals.

Image courtesy- @kumailn Instagram

