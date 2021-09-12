Kumail Nanjiani Gushes About Working With Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayyek On 'Eternals'

Actor Kumail Nanjiani is all set to mark his debut in the majestic realm of Marvel Cinematic Universe with the forthcoming actioner Eternals. Unable to contain his excitement for the highly awaited release, the actor is also actively promoting the MCU venture on his social media handle. Sharing the screen alongside some of the leading actors of Hollywood, the actor dished about his experience of his chemistry off the screen with the leading ladies of the film namely Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Kumail Nanjiani on working with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week party, The Big Sick actor opened up about his experience of working with senior actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek who will also make their debut in MCU with Eternals. Considering the large ensemble cast of the film, the actor was asked if the actors got along off the camera. While answering the questions, the actor fondly spoke in length about how 'amazing' Jolie and Hayek were when the cameras were off.

Talking about Angelina Jolie, the actor revealed that the 46-year-old actor would not return to her trailer and always hung out with the rest of the cast. Because of her friendly disposition, the actor realized 'what you do on camera is only part of the job.'. On the other hand, Nanjiani revealed that Salma Hayek would always have dinner and company with her. He also added,

''They are amazing. I have learned so much from watching both of them. Just how to be a pro, you know? I was so impressed. They are always on time, they know all the words, they are very thoughtful about how they work and they really wanted to create a family.'' He continued, ''And both of them, they go on camera, they are movie stars. They are fantastic in the movie.''

Additionally, the actor had taken to his Instagram to share a selfie with the two actors and called them 'Amazing'. He wrote, ''I get to work with these amazings every day. It’s an honor and a thrill. They are going to be so good in Eternals. Every day on set with them is a masterclass. I just take notes.''

More on Eternals

Along with Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Angelina Jolie as Thena and Salma Hayek as Ajak, the movie will also feature a star-studded cast of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman and more. The movie is set to be released on November 5 this year.

IMAGE: AP