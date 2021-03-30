Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackon Jr, & Eight Others Join 'Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi' Cast

Obi-Wan Kenobi is an upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+ Hotstar. It marks the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular character as the Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Now, new actors have joined the team with production to begin soon.

Obi-wan Kenobi series gets Kumar Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Joel Edgerton, and others

The makers have announced that 10 actors have been added to Star Wars: Obi-wan Kenobi cast. It includes Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse making a comeback to the franchise as they respectively played young Uncle Owen and Aunt Bero of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. New members joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast are Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kung, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set to begin shooting in April. The story takes place 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In it, Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Image Source: StarWars.com

Ewan McGregor played the iconic Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in three Star Wars films. He debuted as the character in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. He went on to portray Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Hayden Christensen portrayed Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader in the last two movies. The upcoming series will mark their comeback in Star Wars franchise after around 16 years. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite characters return.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be directed by Deborah Crow, who will also serve as an executive producer. Joby Harold will pen down the script, as he takes over Hossein Amini who departed from the show in January 2020 which led to its indefinite hiatus. Ewan McGregor, Kennedy, and Tracey Seward will also serve as executive producers. The limited series is expected to release on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021 or early 2022.

Promo Image Source: kumailn And osheajacksonjr Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.