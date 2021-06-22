Last Updated:

Kunal Kemmu Shows Mumbai City 'through His Eyes'; See Pictures

Kunal Kemmu shared pictures from his street photography adventures on his Instagram handle. The actor called it "City in motion". See the photographs here.

kunal kemmu

Image: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram


Actor Kunal Kemmu is a man with many talents. He has shown off his various hobbies like playing the guitar, photography and more on his Instagram handle to his 2.2 million followers. Yesterday, June 21, 2021, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share Mumbai City through his eyes. 

Kunal shared some monochrome pictures that he took while travelling in the city. The pictures featured bamboo scaffolding, abstract paintings on walls, traffic, a fruit vendor's stall, busy people, BEST buses and busy people that make up some of the elements of Mumbai city. Kemmu wrote, "City in motion through my eyes" in the caption of the Instagram post that showed off his street photography. 

Kunal Kemmu shares his street photography pictures; calls it "city in motion"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu's fans and followers loved the pictures shared by the actor. They flooded the comment section with heart emojis and fire emojis for the actor. "Amazing photography sir", wrote one fan. Others shared heart eyes emojis for Kemmu. the pictures received more than 27,500 likes. 

Kunal shared his passion for photography earlier this year in February 2021. He shared some pictures that he had clicked around his house of various objects. He clicked a mini motorcycle replica placed near a window, a glass panther, a clay statue, and a glass lotus. He revealed that he enjoyed photography and that he had rekindled his love for the hobby. 

Kunal Kemmu reveals his love for photography

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Apart from this, Kunal has also indulged in wildlife photography. On March 3, 2021, he showed off some pictures that he had clicked of animals in their habitats. The photographs taken at Ranthambore National Park showed a tiger in hiding, a peacock gliding in the air and a couple of owls nestled together. "I think my love for photography and wildlife started at the same time. 
To be fortunate to see wildlife closely is both humbling and introspective. The experience is unparalleled, guys!", he wrote in the caption explaining his love for wildlife and photography.

Kunal Kemmu's wildlife photography

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

On the work front, Kemmu was last seen on screens in the black comedy film Lootcase, helmed by debutant director Rajesh Krishnan. The cast included Rasika Nandan, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and many others with Kemmu in the lead. Kunal ended up winning the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for Best Actor in Comic Role and the Best Actor award at Hitlist OTT Awards. 

