Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang Reveals She Was 'anti-martial Arts' Before Her Role On The Show

Actress Olivia Liang, best known for her role in the TV show Legacies, was recently seen in the action-adventure series Kung Fu. Olivia Liang plays the role of Nicky Shen, a Harvard Law School dropout who goes to a monastery in China to learn martial arts. The actress impressed the viewers with her kung fu skills in the show, but recently Olivia revealed that she was reluctant to learn martial arts and was 'anti-martial arts' prior to her role in the show.

Olivia Liang Was 'Anti-Learning Martial Arts'

Kung Fu follows Liang's character Nicky, a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college to learn martial arts at a hidden monastery and returns to her hometown as a vigilante crime fighter. While Liang impressed the viewers with her martial arts skill, she was in fact resistant to learn the fighting style. In an interview with Eonline, the actress revealed that she was reluctant to learn the art because it was typecast for Asians. Olivia said that just because she was Asian, people assumed that she knew kung fu and often asked her why she did not add it to her resume. But working with Kung Fu creator Christina M. Kim convinced Liang to try something new. The Legacies actress said that she was really proud to represent the Asian-American community and the story that will be represented in the show.

In her interview, Olivia also spoke about the recent crimes taking place against the Asain community in the US and how the show will help with representation. The actress said that the show will be portraying the Asian community and through the show, they will present a message that the Asain community is not a silent one and will speak up. The actress also said that she sympathises with people of colour who had been going through the same experience for years.

The show is produced by Warner Bros and is an adaptation of the 1970s series of the same name and its sequel Kung Fu: The Legend Continues. The cast of the show also includes veteran Chinese actor Tzi Ma.

