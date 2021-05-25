Kurt Cobain And Courtney Love's Hollywood Home Up For Sale For Less Than $1 Million

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Hollywood home is up for sale. Reportedly, the Asian-style home is ready for sale for less than $1 million. Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love lived in this house while Nirvana bagged its first Grammy nomination. Moreover, Kurt also wrote an album in this house. Find out more details about late Kurt Cobain’s Hollywood home below.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Hollywood home up for sale

Famous rock band Nirvana was found by its lead singer Kurt Cobain in 1987. But unfortunately, Kurt committed suicide in the year 1994 at his Seattle home. At the time, he was married to Courtney Love and the two even have a daughter together named Frances Bean. While Kurt passed away in Seattle, his Hollywood home in Los Angeles is up for sale.

According to People’s report, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's home has hit the market for $998,000. The listing has revealed that the A-list couple moved to this house in 1992 and even welcomed their daughter Frances Bean in the same house. But the house does not possess the same splendour it once did. Reportedly the condition of this house has depleted since then.

Talking about the design of Kurt Cobain’s house, it was built in 1921 and with a subtle homage to Asian architecture, this house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor while the remaining two are on the second floor. The property is 2458-square foot and has plenty of unique details in place to attract a potential client.

It features an open staircase, a fireplace, and plenty of sources to enjoy natural sunlight in the house. The major source of natural light is the two oversized French doors that open up to the deck. Like many homes in this area, the bedrooms upstairs showcase a splendid view of Hollywood. Moreover, the first-floor bedroom can also be treated like a home office since it has a bathroom of its own. It is also accessible through the house’s side yard. Kurt Cobain was a resident of this house when he was at the peak of his musical career. In the 2011 documentary, Hit So Hard Cobain is seen working on his third and last album In Utero in the same house. Moreover, while living in this house Nirvana also bagged their first Grammy nomination.

IMAGE: KURT COBAIN'S INSTAGRAM

