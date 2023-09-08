Kurt Russell Fronts Prequel MonsterVerse Series Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

The Monsterverse has become a thriving franchise in recent years. The franchise already has four titles, namely Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). With the upcoming 2024 film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a new series is soon to premiere on Apple TV+. The Kurt Russell starrer has received a new trailer.

3 things you need to know:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be a ten-episode series.

It is set to premiere on November 17.

Kurt and his son Wyatt Russell will be fronting the series.

The Monarch shows a different side to Godzilla

The trailer opens with Russell’s character saying, “I don’t know if this will get to you, I hope so. I can’t go back in time and fix all the mistakes I made, but maybe I can leave something for the future...a legacy.” This teases a different side to the monsters, and how they may be perceived by the real world. The series is also expected to be a prequel to the franchise, set before the events of Kong: Skull Island.

When monsters emerge, secrets follow. pic.twitter.com/CxbnacIHYl — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 8, 2023

What to know about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," the official plotline read.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman of WandaVision has directed the first two episodes. The show hails from Legendary Television. It is executive produced by Black, Fraction, Shakman alongside Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, Andrew Colville, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. The series is expected to start streaming on Apple TV+ later this year.

