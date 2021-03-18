Kurt Russell's Birthday Wishes From Goldie & Kate Deemed "the Best" By Netizens

Kurt Russell celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday. The Hateful Eight actor is not on social media platforms but still received sweet birthday wishes from Kate Hudson and her mother, Goldie Hawn. Fans of the actors have gone into a frenzy as they cannot keep calm after seeing the posts, read on to know.

Goldie Hawn's post on Kurt Russell's birthday

Goldie Hawn took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming birthday post for Kurt Russell. The two were involved with each other for decades but had not gotten married. Goldie and Kurt together have a son, actor Wyatt Russell.

In her post, Goldie Hawn posted an old clip with Kurt from an award show. Goldie captioned the post as, “Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny!

I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine” as she inserted a heart emoticon as well. Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react: Call Kurt & Goldie their favourite couple

The video received over 15 lakh views soon after it went up on social media. Numerous fans called the duo their favourite and claimed that they miss seeing them on screen. Many other fans sent the couple much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Check out some of the fan reactions on the same below.

Kate Hudson's birthday wish on Kurt Russell's 70th birthday

Kate Hudson too took to her Instagram handle and wrote a long note for Kurt, whom she affectionately call “Pa”. Kate posted an old picture with her family along with Kurt and started the caption as, “I’m gonna gush cause I don’t often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I’m gonna let it out (sic)”. Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react

A number of fans of the actors gushed to the post and left their comments and reactions on it. Several fans of the actors posted how well they like the picture and how they miss watching him on screen. Several other netizens sent love and warm regards to Kurt and left heart and kiss emoticons.

