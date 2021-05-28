'KUWTK': Did Kim Kardashian Clear The Baby Bar Exam In Her Second Attempt? Find Out

Back in 2019, Kim Kardashian revealed that she plans to become a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian. During Keeping Up With The Kardashian's May 27 episode, the star talked about her second attempt at the baby bar. Later, in an Instagram post, she revealed her plans for the future.

Did Kim Kardashian pass the baby bar the second time?

As seen on Thursday, May 27, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the popular business tycoon revealed that she had COVID-19 while taking her second baby bar exam. She shared that her five-year-old son Saint had contracted the virus after someone from his school tested positive. Further, Kim Kardashian felt sick and her family and crew were quarantined.

Although Kim was sick, she decided not to miss out on a chance to retake her first-year law student exam. In the earlier episode, Kim Kardashian had revealed that she had failed her first attempt. She revealed while on a Zoom call with attorney Sam Farkas that she had planned to study 12 hours a day for her upcoming test. However, she had a 104-degree fever and was struggling to get out of bed. Kim Kardashian's symptoms also included back pain, a problem because the exam would require her to sit still for seven hours. Kim revealed that she failed her second attempt because she contracted COVID-19.

Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Instagram, a fan asked her, "how are you finding the bar exams?". Replying to the same, Kim said that taking the baby bar exam has been "extremely difficult". She further added, "Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up". Kardashian concluded, "I'm preparing to take it again soon".

Apart from Kim, her sister Khloe had also been tested positive for COVID-19. Back in Oct 2020 in Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep, Kim had said, "We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not". She further added, " “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it. … I guess we’ll just wait and find out".

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.