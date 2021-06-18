KUWTK Reunion: Kim Kardashian Dodges Question About Her Split From Kanye West

Over the decades, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has managed to garner a huge fan following. The show came to an end with its 20th season leaving fans all around the world wanting more. The Kardashian-Jenner clan reunited for the last time for the KUWTK Reunion episode. In the episode, host Andy Cohen asked Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner about their experience in the show. Andy also asked questions about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's recent divorce during the episode. Kim was seen avoiding the question related to her split and also addressed the dating rumours.

Kim Kardashian avoids question about Kanye West

The KUWTK Reunion episodes of the show will be telecasted in two episodes. The first was telecasted on June 17, while the second would be telecasted on 20th June. During the recent episode of the show, host Andy Cohen asked Kim "We saw glimpses into your relationship with Kanye over the seasons. At what point in your friendship did you say, 'I'm in love with this guy'?". Kim said that she knew Kanye was the one for her six months after her divorce from Kris Humphries. She continued and said that her marriage with Kanye and her kids was and would be so real and there was lots of love, she felt that it was her first proper marriage.

When the host Andy asked Kim about the specific reason why her marriage with Kanye ended, she replied and said that she would rather not reveal the reason on Television and dodged the question. She continued and said "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself."

Kim also cleared the air about her dating rumours. The reality Tv star revealed that she is not dating anyone and her dating rumours with CNN's Van Jones were not true. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot back in 2014 and have 4 kids together daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. Kim filed for divorce from the rapper, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was recently spotted on a vacation with model Irina Shayk on his birthday. The couple sparked daing rumours soon after Kim's separation from Kanye was made official.

