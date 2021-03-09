'KUWTK' Teaser: Khloé Kardashian Explores surrogacy While Kendall Jenner Wants Kids 'soon'

On March 9, a brand new trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released. The clip features narration by Kim Kardashian who takes a look back at some of the show's most memorable and intimate moments. In the clip, Kendall Jenner admits that she is eager to start a family of her own. On the other hand, Khloé Kardashian also has babies on her mind.

The clip starts with Kim saying that for the past 14 years, her family has invited cameras inside their homes to document their most personal moments. They have shared the ordinary and extraordinary, their triumphs and their tragedies. Now, they are on the 20th season and still have so much more to share.

Kendall Jenner wants kids "soon" while Khloé Kardashian explores surrogacy

Their journey includes some major new developments. Kendall Jenner is the only one of the five sisters who doesn't have children. In the clip, she says, "I want kids, badly — soon, too.” The clip also teases a moment between Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson as the couple explores surrogacy for baby No. 2. Khloé is a mother to a-year-old daughter True with Tristan. She says, "You're trusting a surrogate with your unborn child — it's just scary.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer

Apart from this, for the rest of the family, there's drama brewing. In one part of the clip, Kim breaks down. She says, “I feel like a f---ing loser," as she cries. She filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West in February.

The clip also gives light to Scott Disick who confesses that he is "thinking about proposing" to ex Kourtney Kardashian. He says, "I love you,” to Kourtney. Kris Jenner might be facing a situation involving her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. She divorced him in 2015. She says, "I got a call from Caitlyn, but I just don't know — am I going to want to go down this road?" Khloé adds, “I don't know if mom has any more to give," as the clip cuts to a scene of Kris crying. Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be airing on March 18 on E!