Kyle Dean Massey Is 'bursting With Excitement' As He And Husband Expect Their First Baby

Kyle Dean Massey of the Nashville fame married the love of his life and fellow Broadway star Taylor Frey in October 2016. The couple who never expected that they can ever be fathers to a child was elated when they realised that they can fulfil their fatherhood dreams all thanks to modern science.

In a recent chat with People Magazine, Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey opened up about the significance of a baby and recalled how they once thought they may not have a family in the future.

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey expecting their first baby via surrogacy

Taking to Instagram, Kyle Massey shared a series of pictures from their interview and shared the news of their baby girls arrival to the public. Both Kyle and Taylor were wearing a full sleeve navy blue t-shirt with the word "DAD" printed on it. While Kyle Dean Massey's husband paired the t-shirt with white pinstriped shorts, Kyle chose to pair his T-shirt with white denim.

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey call their surrogate a "superwoman"

Talking about fatherhood, Kyle said that he always knew that he didn't fit in the normal mould and he had put the thought of becoming a parent out of his head a long time ago. He added that now he feels excited as he can be an example of what a new-American family looks like.

Kyle Dean Massey's husband, Taylor stated that as a gay guy he often told himself that kids aren't important as it was unattainable in his mind. He expressed his gratitude to modern science and to the women who sign up for the procedure to help couples like him. He said that he feels lucky to be a part of this world.

Talking about their surrogate, Kyle called her an absolute superwoman and recalled the sweet moment when she told the couple about the successful transfer. He shared that their surrogate gathered her spouse and three kids and told them the good news together. Taylor added that they were overwhelmed with gratitude for their surrogate and it is a moment that they will never forget.

Kyle and Taylor are excited about their new chapter of life

Kyle told the magazine that he and Taylor are "bursting with excitement " as they are preparing for the new addition to their family. The couple has previously helped many others with IVF through their organisation Elevate, an IVF and egg donor agency. They are also the founders of Forming Families Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps couples who need financial help to adopt or for the IVF procedure. Talking about their noble work, Taylor said that the experience has been gratifying and he cannot express how excited he is as it is now their turn to have a family.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kyle Dean Massey Instagram)