Kyle Richards Reveals How She Broke Her Nose During A Fight Scene In 'Halloween Kills'

Kyle Richards, who is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated movie, Halloween Kills, recently opened up about a fight scene during which she injured her nose.

She even recalled how she did not tell anybody about her injured nose as she was afraid her stunt double would take her part.

Kyle Richards recalls shooting for Halloween Kills

According to the reports by Entertainment Tonight, Kyle Richards recently talked about how she worked through the pain on the sets of Halloween Kills in order to keep her part secured from being taken away by the stunt double. She further spoke about the incident during which she broke her nose and stated that she broke her nose when she was rehearsing a fight scene with the Halloween series' villain, Michael Myers. She further revealed how something flew back and hit her in the face.

She stated, “I was working with a stunt coordinator to do a fight scene with Michael Myers and umm, yeah, let's just say while I was rehearsing something flew back and hit me in the face and I knew immediately that something was wrong.”

She also opened up about why she didn’t tell anybody on the sets that she broke her nose and stated that she wanted to perform and added how she kept it together and went back to Los Angeles where she found out that it was indeed broken. "Well, you know, you're looking at someone standing there looking just like you, dressed like you, waiting for their time. I was like, no, I wanted this myself so I sort of kept it together”, she explained. As she will be reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis in the movie, she praised her and said that she has always been really loving and supportive towards her so when she showed up on set, Curtis came right to her dressing room and gave her a big hug just like she did that day and added that it was just amazing after all these years to still have that bond that they always had.

Kyle Richards also talked about her role as Lindsay and stated that she spoke to her director and added how she had to think about who was Lindsay now. Stating about going through what she went through as a child affected her entire life and where she is at in her life, she added that she was still in Haddonfield and had to think about what does she did for a living.

Image: AP