Kylie And Kendall Talk About Caitlyn Jenner's Transition And How They Handled It

The two-part KUWTK reunion aired on Saturday, June 19 on E! and the Kardashian family got real and opened up about various personal moments that were documented in the 20 seasons. In the reunion, the host Andy Cohen asked grilling questions to the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashians, and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. During the two-part reunion, the reality stars opened up about their feeling and reaction to various topics ranging from Kim's divorce from Kanye West, her previous marriages, Kylie's love life and pregnancy, Kourtney's decision to hide her relationships from the show and how Kylie and Kendall Jenner handled their father Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner talk about dad Caitlynn Jenner's transition

During the KUWTK reunion episode, Andy asked the Jenner sisters and their mom Kris about how they handled Caitlyn Jenner's transition. Caitlyn who was Bruce then is a former Olympian who was married to Kris for 23 years and had a very messy divorce. Talking about the same, when Kris was asked about whether she has forgiven Caitlyn for the way she was treated after their split, Kris said she thinks so and said, "I think if I didn't or I don't work through those feelings, it's just going to hurt me more than it would hurt Caitlyn."

The Jenner sisters also opened up about how they handled the transition which was very public. Kylie Jenner said, "I want nothing more than my dad to live out her true self, genuinely. It's a transition, we were a little younger." Kendall continued by saying, "It is a bit of a loss too." The two agreed that they were big daddy's girls and that the transition was definitely hard for a moment. Elaborating on the same Kylie said, "I still have such a good relationship with my dad, I love my dad, but growing up we were super close with my dad, to mourn that person was hard." She further continued by saying, "Just to say, I'm still here, I'm still the same soul, but I don't wanna be that person anymore was what was hard to understand and now that it's happened and we're here, I think it was a lot easier than we thought it would be." They both concluded by saying that they just wanted and still want their dad to be happy.

Kris gets real about how she moved on from Caitlyn

On being asked by the host about how Kris got through the difficult period while still taking care of her young kids, Kris shared that she kept things to herself as she was very confused. Explaining how she coped with the situation, Kris claimed that she would just take a shower, cry in the shower, have a martini and start over the next day. She further added that she learnt a lot along the way and she was really naive then as she never considered what Caitlyn was feeling all the time and how she had to hide who she really wanted since she was 4 years old.

Talking about the relationship that she shares with Caitlyn today, Kris said that they are okay now and are nice and friendly with each other. She also shared that she and her family have been in constant contact with Caitlyn Jenner.

IMAGE: KENDALL JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

