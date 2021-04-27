Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Enjoy A Date Night Together; See Pics

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner's Instagram recently featured pictures of her daughter Stormi as they enjoyed a date night together. The beauty mogul is often seen sharing pictures of her daughter Stormi on her social media accounts. Kylie Jenner wrote, "Date night with these girls" as she shared the photos on her Instagram story. Take a look at Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's pics here.

Kylie Jenner enjoys a date night with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner gave her fans and followers a sneak peek into her date night with her daughter Stormi. The first showed Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi with her friend. The second pic showed Stormi looking at the ocean. The third picture showed the mother-daughter duo enjoying ice cream together. Stormi was seen wearing a bright orange and yellow coloured bomber jacket with black leather pants.

Kylie also posted the second picture of her daughter Stormi on her Instagram feed. She wrote "fly girls have more fun" as she shared the picture. Fans quickly reacted to Stormi's pic and were all hearts for Kylie's daughter. Fans filled the comment section with heart emoticons.

Kylie Jenner shares photos of Stormi in a chicken costume

Kylie Jenner recently shared an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi on her Instagram feed. In the photos shared by Kylie, Stormi was seen wearing a chicken costume. The beauty mogul's daughter looked absolutely adorable in the costume as she struck a pose for her mom while eating from her bowl. Kylie wrote " is that a chiiiiicken ?" as she shared the pictures on her feed.

On the work front, Kylie is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. The reality TV star topped the Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities in 2020. In 2014 and 2015, Time magazine named her sister Kendall and her on their list of the most influential teens in the world, praising their significant influence among youth on social media. In 2017, Kylie Jenner also featured in her own reality TV show, Life of Kylie. She was most recently seen in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP music video in which she made a cameo appearance.

Source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

