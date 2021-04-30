Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Webster Enjoy A 'fun Day' At California Science Center

American model Kylie Jenner took her daughter out for a fun and educational outing and revealed that she had fun. The mother-daughter duo visited the California Science Center and spent the day participating in several space activities within the center. The Science Center replied to the model on their official Instagram page. Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram story here.

Kylie Jenner and daughter enjoy a 'fun day'

The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a snap of her daughter Stormi Webster sporting a pink dress. She walked hand-in-hand with her friend towards the California Science Center located in Los Angeles. Kylie wrote in the story that she and her daughter had fun that day.

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner IG

California Science Center's Instagram post

The official Instagram page of the California Science Center took to their Instagram to share the same picture on their page. They wrote in the caption that they hoped that the duo had fun that day at the center. They also added that 'Science learning adventures with friends are always a blast!'. The comment section was filled with how adorable Kylie Jenner's daughter looked in the picture.

Pic Credit: California Science Center IG

Kylie Jenner's photos with Stormi

The young mother loves flaunting her daughter on social media as she has made headlines several times for her daughter's fashionable outfits. In her most recent post, Stormi can be seen flaunting a yellow jacket and a mini handbag. Kylie captioned the post writing 'fly girls have more fun'. In another post on Kylie Jenner's Instagram, the model shared pictures of her daughter dressed in a chicken costume. She referenced her famous meme 'Is that a chicken!' in the caption.

Apart from Stormi's pictures on Instagram, Kylie has also shared several vlogs featuring her daughter on her official Youtube channel. Recently, the model shared multiple pictures from a party night where she can be seen hanging out with her friends sporting a stylish casual outfit. In another post, Kylie sported a yellow bodycon dress with white boots and simply wrote 'Tinkerbell' in the caption. Check out some of Kylie Jenner's photos on Instagram here.

Promo Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner IG

