Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Twins In Red Corsets; 'this Wasn't Planned' Says Kylie

While the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have often been spotted twinning their outfits on various occasions, this time the famous sister surprised themselves accidentally wearing the same clothing item. American model Kylie Jenner took to her social media to share a video where she can be seen trying out outfits with her older sister Kim Kardashian. Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram story.

'This actually wasn't planned'

Kylie took to her Instagram to upload a story where she can be seen flaunting her red corset. Kim appeared on the screen wearing the same thing and Kylie revealed that their outfits were not planned. Kylie said in the video that she was getting ready when Kim showed up wearing the same red corset as her while Kim excitedly remarked 'We're twins' in the video.y

Kim and Kylie's twinning moments

The American models have had their fair share of twinning moments on social media. Recently, Kylie shared a picture with her elder sister where the duo can be seen twinning their bikinis while they sunbathed near the pool. Kylie simply captioned the post writing 'As we should'.

Kim and Kylie were spotted twinning once again on the shoot on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS fit collection. Their sister Kendell Jenner joined the photoshoot and the trio sported Kim's Valentine Collection of her clothing line. Kim also shared BTS videos of the photoshoot.

A look at Kim Kardashian's photos and videos on Instagram

Amidst her divorce controversy with Kanye West, Kim continued to drop new products from her KKW Beauty makeup line. Sharing a video of her five minutes makeup look, Kim showed off her products to achieve a natural makeup look. Often sharing pictures of her kids and family, Kim also shared a picture with her niece True to wish her on her 3rd birthday.

Kim Kardashian's photos on Instagram also feature her kids as recently, the model took to her Instagram to share a funny snap of her daughter North West who had makeup smeared all over her face. Kim called North 'her creative baby' in the caption and informed her fans that North was trying out makeup and special effects look that she could use in her photoshoot.

Promo Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner IG

