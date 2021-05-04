Kylie Jenner & Travis Celebrate Birthday In Miami Sparking Off Reconciliation Rumours

Travis Scott turned 29 years old on April 30. As seen in Travis Scott's Instagram Stories, the star celebrated his birthday with his friends in Miami. Amid Travis Scott's birthday celebration, Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter Stormi, flew from California to Miami on Sunday to celebrate the rapper. As mentioned in People, Kylie and Travis had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading club LIV, where Scott was set to perform.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrates latter's birthday

On May 2, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of Instagram Stories from Travis' birthday bash. As seen in the video, Kylie Jenner teases Travis Scott by poking him with her heels, while the latter dances in front of her. Kylie Jenner also shared glimpses of Travis Scott's performance at the club LIV. Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories also featured the celebs' friends attending the party. The reality show star flew back to California on Monday, May 3.

Before celebrating Travis' birthday in Miami, Kylie wished the rapper on his birthday on Friday. She shared a picture of Travis and Stormi sitting inside a small ball pit. Sharing the unseen picture on Instagram Stories, she said, "Happy birthday @TravisScott !!!! âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨ Stormi's daddy ðŸš€ðŸš€".

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's dating again?

A source close to Kylie and Travis shared details about their relationship. Talking to People, the source said that they were very close and affectionate. The source also added that the couple kept flirting and looked happy together. The source also revealed that Kylie and Travis definitely seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split back in 2019. The source close to the stars shared that they are not fully back together.

Talking about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's dating history, the source said that even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together. The source further added that the stars are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi but have separate homes. The source also stated that they haven't dated anyone else seriously since they split though and it always seemed possible that they would get back together.