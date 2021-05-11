Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Go On A Triple Date With Justin, Hailey, Kendall And Devin

Looks like Kylie Jenner is ready to get back with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple were spotted on a triple date along with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber and were also joined by Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker. They were spotted at West Hollywood hot spot, Catch LA on Sunday. Although all of them arrived separately, photographers spotted them leaving together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go on a triple date

As per E! Online, the couple has been raising their three-year-old daughter Stormi together. While Kylie kept it simple, Travis sported a white utility vest and baggy pants. On the other hand, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a trench coat with a green crop top. She completed the look with a high ponytail. Baby singer Justin Beiber was seen wearing a black hoodie with baggy sky blue pants. To complete the look, he put his braided hair into two pigtail buns. Check it out.

As per the publication, an insider revealed that they looked happy together while they spent more than two hours at the location. They also mentioned that an eyewitness saw the Bieber couple walking behind Travis while Kylie went on her own way, Kendall along with her boyfriend Devin left the location in their own car. All of them waved goodbye to each other and appeared to have spent a good time.

More about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship

On Travis Scott's 29th birthday bash, Kylie Jenner flew from California to Miami on Sunday to celebrate the rapper's birthday. As mentioned in People, Kylie and Travis had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading to club LIV, where Scott was set to perform. After this event, fans have been curious about their relationship status. As per E! Online, they are single and are currently focusing on taking care of their daughter. Kylie thinks of Travis as an amazing father and a good friend. They share a special bond and are comfortable around each other. Talking about Kendall's relationship, a source close to her revealed that the supermodel is serious about her boyfriend Delvin and it is all positive as she is in love with him.

IMAGE: Kylie Jenner FC's IG/Justin Bieber's IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.