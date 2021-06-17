Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Rekindle Their Romance 'right From Where They Left Off'

The relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has been a subject of much discussion in the entertainment industry over the years. The two had briefly broken up a year after giving birth to their daughter Stormi but are now back together. Even though their reunion has been made public, both of them have remained silent about the circumstances that brought them together. However, a source has shared information about what led the couple to restart their relationship and who among them took the initiative to reach out to the other.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together

Jenner and Scott were considered to be among the prominent ‘power couples’ during the time of their relationship. Travis had publicly remained Kylie Jenner’s partner for quite some time before their break-up in 2019. While the two continued sharing a cordial relationship in the interest of their daughter, the future of their relationship was unclear. However, nearly two years after remaining apart, they have begun their romance once again, bringing a news of excitement for their fans. A source in its conversation with E! News has revealed that it was Travis who reached out to her as he “wanted her back”.

As per the revelation, his decision was partially influenced because of Stormi, combined by the history that he shares with Kylie. The couple had initially broken up “during a busy time in their lives” and had to take a break to figure out what to do next. However, now that they are back together, they have “picked up right where they had left off”. It has also been noted that neither of them had any interest in dating anyone else even when they were no longer together, as they enjoyed being a “family unit”.

Travis did not shy away from showing affection for Kylie on a public forum, during the recently conducted 72nd annual Parson’s benefit. The rapper called her “wifey”, with Jenner calling the moment “one for the books”. Kylie also reportedly enjoys seeing Scott fulfilling his role as a father and feels “grateful” that they have rekindled their relationship for Stormi. The couple are now said to be in a happy space and are going strong.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

