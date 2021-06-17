Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reunite For Their First Red Carpet Appearance In 2 Years

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are seemingly making it clear to the public that they are back together after the duo was seen making a major red carpet appearance together on Wednesday, June 16. Kylie recently jetted off to New York with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for the Parsons Benefit in New York City wherein Travis was being honoured.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's first red carpet appearance after 2-year split

Kylie and Travis posed for a family photo shoot on the red carpet together and their pictures have been going viral on the Internet. Kylie was seen wearing a figure-hugging body con olive green dress looking gorgeous as ever while Travis looked dashing in a black suit.

According to a report by People Magazine, an eyewitness told the media outlet that Kylie and Travis were being very sweet and cute together and they were holding hands and seemed fully back on. The makeup mogul on her part also posted a picture of the two with the caption, "24 hours in NYC." Take a look at Travis and Kylie Jenner's photos from their red carpet appearance.

Travis Scott gives a shoutout to "wifey" Kylie

According to a report by E!, Travis gave a romantic shoutout to his baby mama during the event, using his old nickname for her from their dating days. At the end of his speech, Travis expressed his love for his family by saying, "Stormi, I love you and wifey I love you." This is the first time that the couple has made a public appearance together since their split which happened two years ago. The last time Travis and Kylie made a red carpet appearance together was during the premiere of Netflix's Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in August 2019.

A look at Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship

Kylie and Travis were first spotted hanging out together at Coachella in 2017 sparking dating rumours. Kylie later mentioned the initial days of her relationship with Travis in a GQ interview and shared that they hit it off during the concert and Kylie spontaneously decided to join Travis on his tour. Post that, the two were seen hanging out and making public appearances together including a MET Gala appearance.

In February 2018, Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child Stormi Webster and they both were often seen on each other's social media pages. However, in October 2019, news broke out that Travis and Kylie have broken up amid Travis' cheating rumours. Kylie confirmed the breakup on Twitter in October and shared that even though the two have split up they are on great terms and their main focus and priority is raising their daughter and co-parenting her together. In May 2021, Kylie flew to Miami for Travis' birthday and it was reported that the duo is exploring their relationship romantically again.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

