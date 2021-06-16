Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spend Quality Time In NYC; Are The Two Back Together?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently attended an event in NYC and reports suggest that the couple looked like they were back together. A source close to People magazine revealed that the two celebs were very sweet and cute together and were also spotted holding hands during the event. Kylie Jenner also shared a series of pictures from the event, where Travis Scott was honoured along with a series of other creatives by The New School in New York.

Are Kylie and Travis back together?

Social media star Kylie Jenner has lately been in the news ever since her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end after 20 successful seasons. The young entrepreneur was recently spotted attending the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City, with her child, Stormi and Travis Scott. According to a report by People magazine, the two celebs looked like they were back together as they were being extremely sweet and were also spotted holding hands in some instances. Travis Scott also reportedly mentioned Kylie in his acceptance speech, calling her ‘wifey’ while mentioning how much he loves her.

Kylie Jenner also took to social media to post a series of pictures from the event and their family night out and the pictures have been leaving the fans curious and stunned. In one of the couple's pictures, Travis Scott was seen giving Kylie a back hug while posing for the camera. He was spotted dressed in a black suit with classic formal leather shoes that went well with the attire. He also added a pair of heavy neckpieces to the look, giving it a unique touch.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a velvet greet body-hugging dress which was styled with a pair of sheer gloves. The dress has a deep neck and a zipper pattern with simple strap sleeves. Kylie Jenner went with minimum accessories to match the look and also completed it with a pair of clear heels. Have a look at the picture on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram here.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER INSTAGRAM

