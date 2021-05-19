Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Take Daughter Stormi To Disneyland, Spark Dating Rumours

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are adding more to the speculation of them dating after they were spotted together in Disneyland. The couple took their daughter, Stormi, to the adventure park on May 18 and were spotted by some of the fans. Although they didn't engage in any public display of affection, they were seen enjoying the rides.

Kylie was spotted wearing a white crop top with multicoloured pants and a beige mask. Travis Scott on the other hand was spotted wearing a beige jacket and pants along with a white printed tee-shirt underneath. He wore a full face multicoloured mask. Check it out.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take Stormi to Disneyland

Kylie Jenner's daughter was spotted wearing a white top and pants. They were also accompanied by other children who appeared to be Stormi's cousin. As per TMZ, Kylie didn't mind the fans who were flocking around her with cameras, although the security guard appeared to be annoyed. Check out the videos and photos from their visit.

Earlier, the couple went on a triple date with Justin Beiber, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin. Although they were not spotted together, Travis was captured leaving the restaurant. The group went on to dine at West Hollywood hot spot, Catch LA.

The dating rumours started when Kylie flew from California to Miami to celebrate the rapper's birthday on April 30. As mentioned in People, Kylie and Travis had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading club LIV, where Scott was set to perform. On May 2, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of Instagram Stories from Travis' birthday bash. As seen in the video, Kylie Jenner teases Travis Scott by poking him with her heels, while the latter dances in front of her. Kylie Jenner also shared glimpses of Travis Scott's performance at the club LIV. The KUWTK star flew back on May 3.

Are Kylie and Travis dating again?

According to a close source to People, the couple is very affectionate and close to each other. They are focusing on raising their 3-year old daughter Stormi. The source also revealed that Kylie and Travis seemed to be together, without making a big deal of being together. They further added that the couple who split in 2019 love hanging out with each other and they haven't dated anybody which increases the possibility of them getting back together.

IMAGE: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

