Kylie Jenner Birthday: Have A Look At Model-turned-billionaire's Cameo In Music Videos

Kylie Kristen Jenner turns 24 on August 10, 2021. In 2015, the socialite and model Kylie Jenner established her own cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics. She has been a part of the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007. Fans will be able to spot Kylie Jenner in a variety of places like reality television and social media. Over the years, the beautiful 24-year-old businesswoman has also participated in a number of outstanding music videos with talented musicians.

Because Kylie Jenner has such a large following, knowing that she would appear in a music video will only help the video gain more views and a higher reaction rate from music fans. So far, she's been in a few music videos as a cameo.

1. 'Find That Girl' By The Boy Band Project

Kylie Jenner starred in the music video for The Boy Band Project's song "Find That Girl" in 2013. At the time, the group was still relatively new, and Kylie played the role of the gorgeous girl one of the boys was crushing on. The boys in the band and the video girls have a masquerade party together in the video. It's incredibly cute!

2. 'Recognize' By PartyNextDoor & Drake

Kylie Jenner's appearance in the music video for "Recognize" was small yet memorable. The song is one of PartyNextDoor's that includes a Drake verse. This song is definitely one of PartyNextDoor's most popular, and the music video perfectly complements the mood. In 2014, this video was shot and released. It would have been preferable if Kylie had had a larger role.

3. 'Dope'd Up' By Tyga

The connection between Tyga and Kylie Jenner lasted three years, which is a long period when you're that young. They revealed that they were together on her 18th birthday, implying that they had begun dating while she was still 17 years old. He's still one of her most-discussed ex-boyfriends. She participated in his "Dop'd Up" music video, which was meant to be a parody of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from the 1980s.

4. 'Come & See Me' By PartyNextDoor

Kylie Jenner made another appearance in a PartyNext Door music video, but this time her role was thousand times more prominent. The song "Come and See Me" is about a guy who asks his love interest to take some time out of her day to come to see him every now and then. She portrays a young woman who is obsessed with beauty and fashion. PND and Kylie shared a romantic kiss in the rain in this song video. It generated dating speculations, although neither of them confirmed they were dating.

5. 'Stimulated' By Tyga

The song is titled "Stimulated," and the lyrics are, to be honest, borderline cringe-worthy. "They say she young, I should've waited / She a big girl, dog when she stimulated," Tyga raps. What redeems the song is Kylie Jenner's presence in the music video, and the fact that the two appeared to be very much in love at the time. They were responding to their critics by stating that they didn't care who criticised their relationship. Instead of a twerking girl-filled music video, the entire thing was focused on their intimate connection, which was actually rather sweet.

6. 'Stuck With U' By Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

When Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande released their single "Stuck With U," filming a music video on a set with a complete team of workers wasn't exactly the best decision due to COVID-19 concerns. They decided to construct a video containing adorable video clips of all of their friends (and some fans) singing and dancing to their tune. The song, as well as the music video, was a huge hit with music fans. Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner's older sister, shot the video with her.

7. 'I'm Yours' By Justine Skye & Vic Mensa

Justine Skye and Kylie Jenner used to be excellent friends, but they don't hang out as often these days. Justine Skye was even included in a Kylie Cosmetics campaign alongside a couple of Kylie's closest friends. Kylie appears in Justine's music video for "I'm Yours," a song she released with Vic Mensa, while the two were friends. According to rumours, the two aren't friends because Kylie began dating Travis Scott after Justine had.

8. 'Blue Ocean' By Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner were once a dating when they were both teenagers. She made a cameo appearance in his "Blue Ocean" music video in 2014. The two appear to be friends these days, but there is clearly no romantic relationship between them. The Kardashians and the Smiths are known to hang out in the same circles.

9. 'Stop Trying To Be God' By Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, the greatest video vixen, should have appeared in WAY more Travis Scott music videos by now. She exudes unmatched confidence, radiates beauty beyond description, and she even has a child with Travis! Stormi, their daughter, is the sweetest little kid ever. Fans believe Kylie carrying a baby lamb in the music video for "Stop Trying to Be God" was a reference to Travis viewing her in a more maternal light now that they had a child together.

10. 'WAP' By Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

"Wap" was one of the top hits of 2020! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaborated on a rap song about the most private details ever revealed. Kylie Jenner was chosen to star in the music video, and she absolutely dominated. She strolled down a corridor in a matching animal-print bodysuit and over-the-knee heels. Her light brown hair in this shoot was more subdued than some of her other wacky hairdos. Her ensemble could be a mash-up of some of her previous Halloween costumes.

Picture Credit: AP

