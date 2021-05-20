Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi Her 'legacy'; Says Raising Her To Be 'smart, Kind And Driven'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is known as a successful businesswoman because of her brand 'Kylie cosmetics'. She recently opened up about her daughter Stormi and how blessed she is. She spoke about how she is inspired by her mother. She also stated that she is raising Stormi to take over her business someday. Take a look at what the KUWTK star had to say about her daughter.

Kylie Jenner on raising her daughter to take over her business

In an interview with Tmrw magazine, Kylie shared that she hopes her daughter Stormi will take over her business if she wants to. Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is three-year-old who. Kylie Cosmetics was established in 2015 and has only launched three lip kits to date. Kylie stated that Stormi is her legacy and she is raising her to be smart, kind and driven.

She mentioned that becoming a mother has been the biggest change for her. She has grown a lot as a person and is growing more each day. She loves learning and she's trying to be the best person she can possibly be. She also revealed that she learnt a lot from her mother as well when she grew up. She saw how her mother dealt with the balance of motherhood and her business. According to Kylie, her mother Kris Jenner is the most accomplished woman she has ever met. She mentioned that her mother did a great job raising them. She wants to pass that on to Stormi and make her strong and independent. Kylie Jenner's net worth according to Parade is $700 million and she has been labelled as the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes.

Photos of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi with her mom Kylie

On her birthday, Kylie shared a long note and a few pictures with Stormi. She shared glimpses of Stormi growing up. Kylie wrote that she was a proud mom. She wrote, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because I can’t stop the time". She mentioned that she will miss her cute voice as she grows up and their long talks on the potty. She added "Watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years. But on the other side, I’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do."

Disclaimer: The above information about Kylie's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

